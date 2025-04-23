Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after buying an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 899,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $905.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.