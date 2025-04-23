Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 3,718.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 70,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $545.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,157.86. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

