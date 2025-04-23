Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $572,000 Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $93,951,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,612,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,539,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

BE opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

