Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $616,000 Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

