Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,131,000 after acquiring an additional 218,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,426,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,060,000 after acquiring an additional 274,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,624,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 99.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.