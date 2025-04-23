Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $827,000 Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Stock Performance

NYSE:OIS opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OIS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Articles

