Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 381.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,862,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $351.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.05 and a 200 day moving average of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $348.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

