Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xerox by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,987 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

Xerox stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

