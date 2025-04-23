Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 604,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Copper & Gold were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 398,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Western Copper & Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Copper & Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

