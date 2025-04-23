Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,648 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 156,480.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,343.36. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

