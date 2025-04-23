Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,774 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SOFI opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,991 shares of company stock worth $1,151,367. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

