Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $175.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

