Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Valaris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 605,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.06. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

