Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,542 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after acquiring an additional 461,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire State Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $46,405.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,904.84. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

