Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 983 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 138,542.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Climb Global Solutions

In related news, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $1,012,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,520.32. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $317,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $765,428. This trade represents a 29.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $2,799,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.08. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLMB

Climb Global Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.