Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BW LPG alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWLP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BW LPG by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BW LPG by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 660,269 shares in the last quarter.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWLP opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. BW LPG Limited has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. BW LPG’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BW LPG

About BW LPG

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.