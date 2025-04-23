Saia (SAIA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $806.18 million for the quarter.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Saia Stock Performance
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $331.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.71. Saia has a 1 year low of $287.50 and a 1 year high of $624.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Saia
In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
