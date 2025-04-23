Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Raised to Neutral at Guggenheim

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $243.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average is $308.98. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $298,055.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,090. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Salesforce by 926.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.