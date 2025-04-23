Schlumberger (SLB) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter.
Schlumberger stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.
In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,647 shares of company stock worth $4,876,679. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
