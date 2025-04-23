Schlumberger (SLB) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,647 shares of company stock worth $4,876,679. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schlumberger stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

