Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

