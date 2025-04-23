Scotiabank Raises Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $26.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,521 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,729,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.