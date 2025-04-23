Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for AutoNation

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.39 EPS.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.43.

NYSE AN opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.58. AutoNation has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

