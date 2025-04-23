Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Outlook for SAH Earnings

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

SAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

