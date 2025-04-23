Seiko Epson (SEKEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $336.49 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect Seiko Epson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 3.0 %

SEKEY stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

