Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.150 EPS.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SXT opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

