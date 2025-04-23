Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Declines By 15.6%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,615,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 3,097,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
MAPGF stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mapletree Logistics Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.