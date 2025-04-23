Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Declines By 15.6%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,615,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 3,097,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

MAPGF stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Featured Stories

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

