Short Interest in Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Drops By 16.5%

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,478,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 2,969,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mebuki Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEBUF opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Mebuki Financial Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.06.
About Mebuki Financial Group
