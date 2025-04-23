Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 692.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,742,000 after acquiring an additional 630,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 335,260 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 185,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 131.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 140,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.