Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

