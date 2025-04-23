Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Spok Stock Up 1.1 %

SPOK stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. Spok has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $313.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Spok will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spok by 273.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 44,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spok by 2,263.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

