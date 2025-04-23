Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This trade represents a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $334,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,842.50. The trade was a 10.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,115,839. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sprout Social by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19,500.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $4,296,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

