Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $124.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

