Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stephens from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.
Truist Financial Trading Up 2.9 %
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Truist Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.