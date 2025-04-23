Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stephens from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE TFC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

