Stephens Lowers Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $25.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

