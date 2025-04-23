Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

