Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 819.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

