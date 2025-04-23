Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,034 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,706.68. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GO stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

