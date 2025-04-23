Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,249 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 830.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $4,623,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 559,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,624,000 after buying an additional 4,535,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

