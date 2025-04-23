Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,483 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 813.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $27,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 335,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 262,529 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 692.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.