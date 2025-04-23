Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 602 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 813.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,151,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,779,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 24.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.36 and a 52-week high of $196.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

