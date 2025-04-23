Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 808.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

