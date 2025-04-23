Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 810.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $1,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

VCYT stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.53 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

