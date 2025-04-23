Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,555 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 836.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,750,000 after buying an additional 636,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $39,913,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $76.91.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

