Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

United Community Banks Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

