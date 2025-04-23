Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 22,112.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Confluent by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $5,373,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,286,533.12. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,490.79. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

