Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after buying an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $197,819,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,685,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,634.85. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock worth $2,757,137,010. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

