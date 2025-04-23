Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 810.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 75.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of INDB opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

