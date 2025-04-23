Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 806.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.36 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

