Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 786.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enpro by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enpro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 313,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,108,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $141.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.46. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

