Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 833.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3,793.9% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $5,760,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 3.3 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

